Cuttack: As many as 466 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours.

This included 89 institutional quarantine cases, 201 home quarantine and 176 local contacts, tweeted by the CMC.

The total Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 30,458 including the 5,066 active cases.

“Another 476 recoveries (23 May 2021) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.