Cuttack covid 19 cases

Cuttack city reports 266 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 9921

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 266 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha  on Monday, officials said.

Of the fresh 266 positive cases in the city , 63 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine centres, while 67 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 136 are local contact cases.

With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 9921, out of which 2451 are active cases.

“Out of the 595 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 266 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 221 recoveries (20 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.

