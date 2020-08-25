Cuttack: As many as 125 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the civic body on Tuesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positives in the city, as many as 34 cases have been reported from Kumbhar Sahi containment zone, while 33 cases have been recorded from home quarantine while 34 are are local contact cases.

Besides, 24 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine including 16 from SCB medical isolation ward.

With this, the tally of Covid-19 positive case in the city has reached 3653, of which, as many as 2204 patients have been recovered from the deadly diseases.

The active cases in the city now stand at 1428, the civic body said.