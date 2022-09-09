Cuttack Bali Yatra to begin from November 8 this year

Cuttack: The historic Bali Yatra on the banks of river Mahanadi in Cuttack city will begin this year from November 8 and will continue till November 16.

The Odisha government is said to have begun its preparation for the iconic Bali Yatra, the major Boita Bandana festival. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reportedly convened a meeting in this regard.

He is said to have directed the officials of the concerned departments to complete the preparation in advance to conduct the Bali Yatra by following the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Emphasis would be given especially for the management of traffic, parking, health and sanitization, informed sources.

Earlier on June 13, 2022, the Cuttack district administration decided to hold the Bali Yatra this year. The district administration had cancelled the annual fair in the Millennium City for the last two years (2020 and 2021) in view of the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

It is to be noted here that in Cuttack, the Bali Jatra is celebrated annually as a large open fair on the bank of the Mahanadi River. The Bali Jatra is said to be the largest fair of Asia.

The annual fair always has several attractions for children like toy stalls, giant wheels, different games, maut ka kuan (literally well of death) and food stalls selling Odia delicacies (Cuttack Dahibara Aludum, Thunka puri, Kulfi, Gupchup, Mathura Cake, Banarasi Paan etc.) from different parts of the state, and other vendors selling toys, curiosities, and other gifts. Bali Jatra also witnesses a lot of cultural programs. Every year millions of people from all around the world visit Bali Jatra to experience it.