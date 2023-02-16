Cuttack: 4 arrested for selling substandard fruits

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police conducted a raid and arrested four persons on charges of selling substandard fruits here today.

Acting on the allegations of the customers, the Commissionerate Police conducted raids in the Badambadi Bus stand area and arrested four persons.

A woman had alleged that the fruit sellers used to pack apples of good quality but change them with substandard apples in a blink of an eye and hand them over to the customers.

Acting on her complaint, cops raided and also seized huge quantity of substandard fruits especially apples.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the court.