Curfew relaxation time further increased by 12 hours in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district administration have further increased the curfew relaxation time by 12 hours from today. The district authorities took this decision as the situation is under control and no untoward incident has been reported.

As per the order passed by the Sambalpur sub-collector, the curfew timings have been relaxed from 6am in the morning to 6pm in the evening. However, there will be no change in other restrictions imposed during the curfew period, said the order. The curfew has been relaxed sothat people can go out to buy essentials.

Earlier, the curfew was relaxed from 7 am to 6 pm in the city. Now the time period has been extended by another hour. However, people are barred from meeting anyone or to gather together in a group.

Meanwhile, the mobile internet service has been shut down till 10 am tomorrow. The people of the city are facing problems due to internet shutdown in the city. Especially those who work online or need internet are facing difficulties. On the other hand, the district administration has held discussions with the people of the two communities to restore peace.

On the other hand, the internet crackdown has been somewhat muted since Thursday. All leased lines and broadband services are available in the district from Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm. It means that those who have broadband or leased line can get internet. This decision has been taken mainly for the convenience of various institutions and offices.

It is to be noted here that the district administration imposed an indefinite curfew after violence broke out during a bike rally held on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanti on Wednesday evening. The total number of arrests in Hanuman Jayanthi riots has reached 99.

