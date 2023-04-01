Crime Branch team reaches Balangir to probe fake certificate racket

Bhubaneswar: A five-member Crime Branch team reached Balangir this evening to probe the fake certificate racket which the district police has busted.

The crime branch team, after reaching Balagir, held a discussion with SP Nitin Kusalkar over the issue. During the meeting, they enquired about what action the local police has taken so far while probing the case.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra informed that the State police would visit other states for investigation if needed.

It is to be noted here that at least 37 candidates had applied for jobs in the postal department by issuing fake certificates. However, the superintendent of the postal department informed the police after knowing about the fake certificates during the verification of documents.

Police started an investigation into the matter. In course of the probe, they found that the applicants had bought the certificates from the Reliance Coaching Centre.

Later, police conducted a raid at Reliance Coaching Centre and detained Manoj Mishra, the owner of the coaching centre, and his associate Alok Udgata for questioning. Out of the 37 candidates who had given fake certificates, 12 were also interrogated.

Police also seized computers, printers, fake documents and some no-objection certificates (NOCs) during the raid.

Later, police arrested as many as 19 persons for their involvement in the fake certificate racket.