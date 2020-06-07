COVID19 Positive Tally In Odisha Reaches 2856 As State Reports 75 New Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 75 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the official website of Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

With the detection of the 75 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2800 mark. Till now, 2856 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

As many as 72 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 3 are local cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Jagatsinghpur: 2

2. Khordha: 18

3. Koraput: 2

4. Jajpur: 7

5. Keonjhar: 1

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Nayagarh: 4

8. Cuttack: 5

9. Angul: 2

10. Dhenkanal: 2

11. Bolangir: 5

12. Sundargarh: 18

13. Puri: 1

14. Nuapada: 1

15. Sonepur: 3

16. Kendrapada: 3

There are a total of: Positive: 2856, Recovered: 1716, Active cases: 1129 in Odisha