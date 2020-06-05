COVID19 Positive Tally In Odisha Reaches 2608, As State Reports 130 New Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 130 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the official website of Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

With the detection of the 130 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2600 mark. Till now, 2608 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

As many as 124 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 6 are local cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Koraput: 6

2. Khordha: 22

3. Puri: 1

4. Raygada: 1

5. Jajpur: 3

6. Jagatsinghpur: 1

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Mayurbhanj: 22

9. Cuttack: 23

10. Angul: 1

11. Bargarh: 4

12. Dhenkanal: 2

13. Bolangir: 3

14. Bhadrak: 4

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kalahandi: 3

18. Ganjam: 12

19. Sundargarh: 7

20. Sonepur:1

21. Kendrapada: 2

There are a total of: Positive: 2608, Recovered: 1481, Active cases: 1117 in Odisha