Bhubaneswar: Plasma therapy has brought a great relief to seriously ill Covid patients in the state of Odisha. Further strengthening the fight against Covid pandemic the State Government has announced to start the Convalescent Plasma Therapy for the treatment of serious Covid patients at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and MKCG MCH, Berhampur.

It may be recalled that Odisha is among the few states who have started this therapy. Last week Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated this facility at SCB medical college Cuttack which acts as the nodal agency.

After the appeal of Chief Minister to cured covid patients for plasma donation, more and more people are coming forward to join the mission.

Initially Plasma therapy had been started in Sum dedicated Covid hospital Bhubaneswar and Ashwini hospital in Cuttack. KIMS hospital of Bhubaneswar is ready to start the therapy in its Covid Hospital.