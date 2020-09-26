Bhubaneswar: All the MLAs, staff and other senior officials will have to undergo COVID-19 test from today before the commencement of the upcoming Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

As per the decision taken in a meeting chaired by the Assembly Speaker, RT-PCR tests of the legislators, staff and other officers will be done in a special counter.

“The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with a medical team will collect the swab samples of all the MLAs, staff and other officials. Only those who would test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings. Besides, special arrangements will be made for the MLAs who are above 60 years of age,” said Patro.

The speaker also added that five days after the start of the Assembly proceedings which is scheduled to begin on September 30, all the legislators will have to again undergo antigen test.

He further said that the legislators will have to remain in home isolation after the completion of the Monsoon session.

On the other hand, the MLAs are being infected with the deadly virus one after the other. Till now, more than 15 legislators have been diagnosed with COVID-19.