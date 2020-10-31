covid cases in odisha
Representational Image

COVID Tally In Odisha Crosses 2.9L Mark, With 1470 Positives Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 positive tally of Odisha touched 2,90,116 on Saturday following the detection of 1470 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, 1470 fresh cases have been reported from 30 districts of Odisha.

District Wise Cases Are As Follows: 

1. Angul: 76

2. Balasore: 56

3. Bargarh: 61

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 63

6. Boudh: 17

7. Cuttack: 126

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 17

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 22

12. Jagatsinghpur: 76

13. Jajpur: 42

14. Jharsuguda: 39

15. Kalahandi: 31

16. Kandhamal: 11

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 170

20. Koraput: 24

21. Malkangiri: 25

22. Mayurbhanj: 50

23. Nawarangpur: 34

24. Nayagarh: 31

25. Nuapada: 61

26. Puri: 64

27. Rayagada: 13

28. Sambalpur: 34

29. Sonepur: 27

30. Sundargarh: 112

The State Pool reports 30 cases.

