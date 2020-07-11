Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 570 new positive cases for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the tally mounts to 12,526, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total number of 570 cases have been reported positive today out of which 384 cases are from quarantine and 186 cases are local contacts.

Contract tracing and followup action is underway.

The cases have been reported from 19 districts today.

The District-Wise Division Of Cases Is As Follows: