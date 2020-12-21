Covid Death Tally In Odisha Rises To 1839 As 3 Succumb Today

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as three more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,839.

“Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the Health Department.

The death detailed list is as follows: