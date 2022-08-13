covid cases in odisha today
Image credit: IANS

Covid cases drop below 500 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 403 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 48 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 237 are quarantine cases while the rest 166 are local contacts. Currently, there are 3966 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 81 positive cases, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 16

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 2

13. Jajpur: 5

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 19

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Khurda: 81

18. Koraput: 9

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 19

21. Nawarangpur: 17

22. Nayagarh: 15

23. Nuapada: 17

24. Puri: 2

25. Rayagada: 4

26. Sambalpur: 36

27. Sonepur: 14

28. Sundargarh: 66

29. State Pool: 14

