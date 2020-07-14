Kendrapara: A 38-year-old man was arrested by police for allegedly threatening COVID warriors at gunpoint in Patrapur village under Aul Police limits in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

The accused person has been identified as Biswa Ranjan Parida of the same locality.

According to reports, a team of medical staff comprising of nine health workers from Kendrapara visited the village to collect swab samples. However, the accused person approached the health workers and threatened them at gunpoint, asking reason behind their visit to the village.

Soon after the incident, the visiting health workers approached the local police and lodged a complaint in this connection.

“FIR vide Aul PS Case No.118/20 u/s 294/332 IPC/25 Arms Act/Sec 3 of Medicare service persons & service institution act/ 57 Disaster Management Act/ 3 Epidemic diseases control act has been registered, accused arrested. Misbehavior with corona warriors will be dealt very strictly,” informed the Kendrapara SP.