COVID 19: Penalty for not wearing masks in public is Rs. 200 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc in the state Odisha government brought an ordnance today according to which violators of this regulation will be fined Rs. 200 for not wearing masks in public. If they will be caught flouting the regulation for the second and third time they will have to pay fine of the same Rs.200. However, the penalty will go up to Rs 500 for subsequent offence, said chief secretary Asit Tripathy.

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Odisha government has made not wearing a mask in public an offence and decided to impose fines on offenders from Thursday.

Wearing of mask in public places is compulsory. It’s in your interest.Pls note that the masks include even a handkerchief, gamucha, towels, dupatta or such clothes . People are encouraged to use home made masks . The regulation is provided for information .@CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/SyGuBMRxau — ChiefSecyOdisha (@SecyChief) April 9, 2020



The government has decided to impose fines on people for not wearing mask while stepping out of their houses.

The Health department has framed certain regulations in this regard amending the Odisha COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

The general public is directed to cover their mouths and noses with any available form of mask while stepping out of the house for any purpose.

The state government has also promulgated an ordinance with provision of imprisonment of upto two years for those who violate the epidemic regulations.

The ordinance has amended a section of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 said whoever contravenes or disobeys any regulation or order made under the principal Act is liable for imprisonment upto two years or with fine up to Rs 10,000 or both.

However, every offence under this Act shall be cognisable and bailable.

The amendment was necessitated to deal with procurement requirements entailing the spread of COVID-19, said sources.

Odisha has recorded 44 positive cases so far.