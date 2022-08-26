Covid 19 Odisha Update: 286 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: As on August 26, Odisha has registered another 286 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,15,459.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (48 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
48 from Khordha
45 from Sundargarh
17 from Kalahandi
16 from Nuapada
16 from Sambalpur
14 from Cuttack
14 from Nabarangpur
13 from Mayurbhanj
11 from Bolangir
10 from Jajapur
9 from Bargarh
9 from Kandhamal
7 from Baleswar
7 from Nayagarh
6 from Gajapati
6 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Jharsuguda
4 from Deogarh
4 from Kendrapara
4 from Koraput
3 from Puri
3 from Sonepur
2 from Bhadrak
1 from Ganjam
11 from State Pool
Odisha reported 262 fresh covid-19 cases for August 25 including 47 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 153 are quarantine cases while the rest 109 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1987 active cases in the State.