Covid 19 Odisha Update: 286 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 26, Odisha has registered another 286 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,15,459.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (48 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

48 from Khordha

45 from Sundargarh

17 from Kalahandi

16 from Nuapada

16 from Sambalpur

14 from Cuttack

14 from Nabarangpur

13 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Bolangir

10 from Jajapur

9 from Bargarh

9 from Kandhamal

7 from Baleswar

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Jharsuguda

4 from Deogarh

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Koraput

3 from Puri

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bhadrak

1 from Ganjam

11 from State Pool

Odisha reported 262 fresh covid-19 cases for August 25 including 47 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 153 are quarantine cases while the rest 109 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1987 active cases in the State.