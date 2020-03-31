Bhubaneswar: In view of the economic impact caused due to the lockdown and expenditures incurred to control COVID-19, the government of Odisha on Tuesday announced deferment in gross salary of Chief Minister, legislators, All India Service Officers and others in the state.

The State government decided that there will be a deferment of 70 per cent in the gross salary of the Chief Minister, state cabinet, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons and local bodies representatives.

Similarly, there will be a deferment of 50 per cent in gross salary of All India Service Officers i.e. IAS, IPS IFS.