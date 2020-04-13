Covid-19 Lock Down Restrictions Relaxed In Odisha, Check Out The List
Bhubaneswar: The SRC of Odisha in a press meet today clarified that a few changes shall be implemented during the second phase of the lock down.
A few services have been allowed during the second phase of the lock down in the State starting from April 15. New lock down order issued by SRC allows Home delivery of all goods through E-Commerce/online platforms allowed.
Retailers of food and grocery items such as Big Bazar, Reliance Fresh, Omfed, Opolfed, Chilika Fresh to remain open.
Print, electronic & social media exempted from lockdown as before. Mentioned in 5 (g) https://t.co/3cl3qVILIc
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) April 13, 2020
Print, electronic & social media exempted from lockdown as before. Mentioned in 5 (g) https://t.co/3cl3qVILIc
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) April 13, 2020