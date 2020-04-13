Pic Credits: express

Covid-19 Lock Down Restrictions Relaxed In Odisha, Check Out The List

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The SRC of Odisha in a  press meet today clarified that a few changes shall be implemented during the second phase of the lock down.

A few services have been allowed during the second phase of the lock down in the State starting from April 15. New lock down order issued by SRC allows Home delivery of all goods through E-Commerce/online platforms allowed.

Retailers of food and grocery items such as Big Bazar, Reliance Fresh, Omfed, Opolfed, Chilika Fresh to remain open. 

Odisha Govt notified significant relaxation in agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry procurement, trading and retailing of agriculture produce in the state as well as rural works for wage employment.
Operation of mines of iron ore, coking coal, thermal coal, manganese, chromite, bauxites exempted from lockdown.
 
The list of services to resume work during 2nd phase lock down is as follows:


 

