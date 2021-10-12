Covid-19 claims 6 lives in Odisha for the second consecutive day

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: New Indian Express

Bhubaneswar: As many as six COVID infected patients died taking the death toll to 8,261, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

The details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process are as follows:

1.A 78 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 59 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 50 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

4.A 45 years old Male of Bhadrak District.

5.A 96 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Post Tuberculosis obstructive airway disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Old Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

6.A 60 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

