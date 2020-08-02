Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths are reported from Ganjam district, three from Khurda district and one each from Jajpur, Kalahandi and Sundergarh district. The death toll in Ganjam crosses 100.

1. A 73-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Ischemic Heart Disease & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

2. A 58-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 57-year old male of Ganjam district.

4. A 78-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Dilated Cardio Myopathy.

5. An 80-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

6. A 94-year old female of Ganjam district.

7. A 45-year old female of Ganjam district.

8. A 60-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & Chronic Kidney Disease.

9. A 57-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes.

10. A 62-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from disseminated Tuberculosis and drug-induced Hepatitis.

Another COVID-19 patient died due to other health related ailments :

A 65-year-old male COVID positive patient of Gajapati district died due to end-stage Chronic Kidney Disease.

.