Covid-19: Bhubaneswar reports 171 new positive cases while Cuttack reports 49 cases on September 1

Bhubaneswar: As many as 171 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 1, 2021. The recovered cases BMC were 262.

Out of the 171 positive cases in capital city, 43 were from quarantine cases while 128 cases were local contact cases.

The total cases in the city are 1,07,103 while the total recovered cases are 1,02,978. The deceased cases in the city are 998, while the active cases are 3105.

In the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) 49 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. Total cases in the city are 42,541 while the recovered cases are 41,613. The active cases in the silver city stand at 837.