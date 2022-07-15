Couple attempts suicide in Bhubaneswar! Wife dies, Husband critical

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a woman lost her life while her husband is critical after the couple attempted suicide in the Laxmi Sagar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sanjita Periwala. The incident took place at Sidheshwar Apartment in Laxmi Sagar.

Reportedly, the couple attempted suicide by hanging by the fan of Room 405 on the 4th floor of the apartment. The couple tried to end their lives after sending their kids to school.

Sanjita’s husband, Sanjay Periwala, has been admitted to Sunshine Hospital in critical condition. The cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.