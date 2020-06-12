Corona patient in Bhubaneswar Market

Coronavirus patient runs away from COVID hospital; rescued from busy market in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A group of locals allegedly tied the hands and legs of an elderly man with a rope and towels alleging him to be a coronavirus patient in Kalinga Studio square here on Friday.

According to reports, some locals caught hold of the elderly man at a busy market area in Kalinga Studio square and tied his hands and legs alleging that he was a coronavirus patient and had run away from a COVID hospital today.

Later, a team of a COVID hospital came in an ambulance and rescued him and took him to the hospital. The man’s identity is yet to be known,

Under what circumstances he could escape from the hospital, if he were a covid patient, is also yet to be known.

You might also like
State

26 new COVID positive cases found in Nischintakoili of Odisha

State

Odisha CM lauds Police, ODRAF, FIRE personnel for dedicated work against COVID,…

State

Rain threat to Raja festival in Odisha as Met issues yellow warning

State

Devotee crawls through 1 km, walks 100 kms to reach Maa Tarini temple in Odisha’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.