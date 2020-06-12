Bhubaneswar: A group of locals allegedly tied the hands and legs of an elderly man with a rope and towels alleging him to be a coronavirus patient in Kalinga Studio square here on Friday.

According to reports, some locals caught hold of the elderly man at a busy market area in Kalinga Studio square and tied his hands and legs alleging that he was a coronavirus patient and had run away from a COVID hospital today.

Later, a team of a COVID hospital came in an ambulance and rescued him and took him to the hospital. The man’s identity is yet to be known,

Under what circumstances he could escape from the hospital, if he were a covid patient, is also yet to be known.