Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced that there will be no new jobs in the government sector except for Health & Family Welfare Department for the next two years.

In case there is absolute necessity for creation of posts for modernization of administration or effective implementation of development and welfare programmes, the same shall be considered only against abolition of equivalent posts with concurrence of Finance Department, officials said.

There shall be automatic abolition of redundant posts which have remained vacant for more than 5 years. All the Administrative Departments are to issue formal abolition order by 31st July 2020 and furnish a report to Finance Department and G.A and P.G Department, officials added.

New engagement of consultants, outsourcing and engagement of retired Government employees shall be restricted and prior concurrence of Finance Department would be required for the purpose, officials said.