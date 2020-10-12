police beat woman in odisha
Representational Image

Cops Beat Woman For Not Wearing Mask In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A woman was beaten by cops for not wearing mask during mask checking in Niali area of Cutttack district of Odisha. The woman has staged a protest with her son and husband against the police brutality

According to reports, Manas Sethi of Tandukana area was going to the local hospital last evening on his bike with his wife and son. The woman had wrapped a part of her saree on her face as a makeshift mask.

Related News

Odisha Woman carried by husband on trolley for 70 kms…

CM Naveen inaugurates revamped Taladanda Canal Road in…

Miscreants Loot Money, Jewelry From House At Gun Point In…

92 new Covid-19 cases detected in Cuttack city

However, halfway to the hospital, police personnel engaged in enforcement of Covid guidelines stopped them and asked them to give a fine for not wearing a proper mask. But Manas and his wife refused to give fine and that led to a argument between the police and the couple.

After the argument turned heated when cops allegedly attacked the couple and dragged them to the van.

Protesting the incident, the locals staged protest by blocking the road with burning tyres and detained the police personnel.

You might also like
State

Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Meets The Emir Of Kuwait

State

Government Announces Special Puja Gift For Central Employees; Check Details

State

You Can Become A Millionaire In Just Seconds If You Have Old Rs 5 And Rs 10 Coins;…

State

Odisha By Polls: BJD Declares Candidates For Balasore Sadar And Tirtol

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.