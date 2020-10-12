Cuttack: A woman was beaten by cops for not wearing mask during mask checking in Niali area of Cutttack district of Odisha. The woman has staged a protest with her son and husband against the police brutality

According to reports, Manas Sethi of Tandukana area was going to the local hospital last evening on his bike with his wife and son. The woman had wrapped a part of her saree on her face as a makeshift mask.

However, halfway to the hospital, police personnel engaged in enforcement of Covid guidelines stopped them and asked them to give a fine for not wearing a proper mask. But Manas and his wife refused to give fine and that led to a argument between the police and the couple.

After the argument turned heated when cops allegedly attacked the couple and dragged them to the van.

Protesting the incident, the locals staged protest by blocking the road with burning tyres and detained the police personnel.