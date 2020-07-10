Nabarangpur: Body of a college girl was reportedly recovered from high school premises at Anchalgumma under Tentulikhunti police limits of Odisha’s Nabarangpur today.

Some locals spotted the body and informed her family members after identifying her.

Police seized the body after reaching the body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem. They also started an investigation into the mater.

Till the filling of this reports, sources said that the cops have detained some relatives of the deceased girl for interrogation.

On other hand, the college girl student’s relatives claimed that she has been murdered over love affair.