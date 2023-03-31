CMC health officials raid on shopping mall in Cuttack
The shopping mall was raided yet again in Cuttack by CMC health officials for selling sub-standard food items, said reports.
Earlier on Thursday according to reliable reports, the same popular shopping mall of Cuttack city was raided by the police.
Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.