CMC health officials raid on shopping mall in Cuttack

The shopping mall was raided yet again in Cuttack by CMC health officials for selling sub-standard food items, said reports. 

Cuttack: The shopping mall was raided yet again in Cuttack by CMC health officials for selling sub-standard food items, said reports.

Earlier on Thursday according to reliable reports, the same popular shopping mall of Cuttack city was raided by the police.

According to reports, a shopping mall in Badambadi area of Cuttack was raided for allegedly selling substandard and expired food items.

The mall was allegedly selling sub-standard food. The said raid was carried out by the Badambadi police and ACP (Zone 6).

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

