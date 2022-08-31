CM Naveen Patnaik to leave for Delhi on 6-days visit today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister will leave on a six-day visit to New Delhi today. As per reports, the CM has been scheduled to set out at 9.40 am from Bhubaneswar Airport.

CM Naveen will meet the envoys & industry leaders at the investment meet in Delhi today. He will discuss investment with the leaders of renowned companies during the meet.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister and the state assembly will hold discussions with the envoys of countries like USA, UAE, Qatar, Oman, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Singapore, Japan.

This year, Odisha government is organizing third edition of the ‘Make-in-Odisha’ conclave from November 30 to December 4. So, the representatives of the above mentioned countries will be invited to attend it. The Chief Minister will discuss investment opportunities in Odisha with them. The biennial global investors’ meet was delayed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended the invitation to businesses to attend the conclave and witness the opportunities the State offers. The Make-in Odisha conclave was first held in Dubai, then in Ahmedabad, now it will be held in Delhi.

The Make-in-Odisha 2022 event would focus on sectors including metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel including technical textiles, food processing including seafood processing, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), logistics and clean energy.

Though the conclaves organised in 2016 and 2018 brought in a significant increase in the quantum of new investments to Odisha and helped create a diversified industrial base in the State