CM Naveen invites Jagan Reddy,M.K.Stalin to attend World Cup Hockey in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to attend the Hockey World Cup 2023 which will be held in January month in Odisha.

Odisha Minister for Science and Technology Ecosystem Ashok Chandra Panda met Andhra CM YS Jagan Reddy on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Delhi and personally handed the invitation on behalf of Odisha CM and invited him to Hockey World Cup 2023.

Similarly, Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak met Tamil Nadu CM M.K.Stalin at Chennai and invited him for Hockey World Cup 2023. His son was also present on this occasion.

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in Odisha from January 13 till January 29.

