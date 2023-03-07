CM Condoles Death of Eminent Scientist Padmashree Dr P K Jena

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep condolences at the passing away of eminent Odia Scientist Padmashree Professor Prafulla Kumar Jena.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Dr Jena was a genius scientist who encouraged, inspired scientific research, especially in metallurgy.

With his sustained research, he has pioneered new waste management processes as well as metal value recovery processes from industrial and mining wastes. He was instrumental in popularising science among students and played a key role in establishment of several institutions of science and technology in Odisha.

His death is a great loss to the State, said the CM praying for peace and tranquility to the departed soul. He also conveyed his deep sympathies for the bereaved family members.

The mortal remains of Dr PK Jena will be cremated with state honours.