Check petrol and diesel prices in various cities

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has remained unchanged in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of petrol and diesel has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 102.32 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 96.92 per litre in the temple city.

Similarly on Friday, the petrol rate was also recorded at Rs 102.32 and the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 96.92 in the smart city of Odisha.

The price of petrol continues to breach the Rs 100 mark in nearly all cities of India.

Petrol prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel prices in different cities of India are as follows: