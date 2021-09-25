Check petrol and diesel prices in various cities

By WCE 6
petrol price today
Image Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has remained unchanged in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of petrol and diesel has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 102.32 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 96.92 per litre in the temple city.

Similarly on Friday, the petrol rate was also recorded at Rs 102.32 and the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 96.92 in the smart city of Odisha.

The price of petrol continues to breach the Rs 100 mark in nearly all cities of India.

Petrol prices in different cities of India are as follows: 

Image Credit: Goodreturns

Diesel prices in different cities of India are as follows: 

Image Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
State

79 children test Covid positive among 602 in Odisha

Nation

‘Pak supporter of terrorists, suppressor of minorities’, India responds…

State

Depression intensified into deep depression over north & adjoining central BoB

Business

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 to begin from Oct 4

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online