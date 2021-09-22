Check petrol and diesel prices in various cities on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The cost of petrol has increased by 17 Paise and diesel rates has also risen by 16 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 102.04 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 96.61 per litre in the smart city.

Earlier on Tuesday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 101.87 and the diesel rate was recorded Rs 96.45 in the temple city of Odisha.

The price of petrol continues to breach the Rs 100 mark in nearly all cities of India.

Petrol prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel prices in different cities of India are as follows: