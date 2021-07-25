Chattisgarh: Maoist killed in Sukma encounter

Malkangiri: A maoist was killed in an encounter between security forces and maoists in Chattisagarh Sukma district on Sunday morning.

The gunfight took place at a forest near Minpa village under Chintagufa police limits in Chattisagarh.

A joint team  including District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on a combing operation where they found a movement of ultras in the Jungle area.

The exchange of fire lasted for about one and half hours following which the red rebels escaped. Later, a naxal body was recovered from the spot, informed Sukma SP Sunil Sharma.

Search operation is still underway.

