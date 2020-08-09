We all know that the government has transferred money directly into the PM Jan Dhan Account. Crores of people are taking advantage of PM Jan Dhan Account. However, there are people who are deprived of the benefits as they do not have Jan Dhan Account. However, they also can now take advantage by changing their simple account into the Jan Dhan account. By reading this post, you will get all the information about it.

What is Prime Minister Jan Dhan Account and where does it open?

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account was launched by the Government of India in 2015 to connect all the small and big poor and rich people of the country with the banking system. The Ministry of Finance has placed its background in order to bring transparency in the banking system and to give good opportunities. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account can be opened by going to any nationalized bank. There is no need to keep any minimum balance in this account.

How to change your ordinary account to Prime Minister Jan Dhan account

If you also have to take advantage of Prime Minister Jan Dhan Account (PM Jan Dhan Khaata) then change your simple account you have at any nationalized bank to the PM Mantri Jan Dhan Scheme. You have to do this by applying with all the documents there. Before this you can make rupee card for this too which gives you more benefits. And there you will be given a form to convert your ordinary account into Prime Minister Jan Dhan Account (PM Mantri Jan Dhan Scheme). By filling all the information related to your account you will get the benefit of this application form there.

Benefits of Prime Minister Jan Dhan account

This bank account is recognized all over India. Through this account, you can transfer your money in all the states very well and easily. The benefits of various types of schemes launched by the government will be given directly to you in this account. Government transfers money directly to this account and in this account, the government also provides an overdraft facility of Rs 10,000. Along with this, the insurance of Rs 2,00,000 and interest on deposit pesos and insurance cover of Rs 30 thousand is also given by the government.