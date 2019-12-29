Central Excise Assistant Commissioner Found Hanging In Odisha Capital

Central Excise Assistant Commissioner Found Hanging In Odisha Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The body of Arjun Kumar Dhal, Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise, was today found hanging inside his house under mysterious circumstances at Baramunda Housing Board Colony here.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that Dhal committed suicide of depression. The body of Dhal hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet was first spotted by his daughter.

Related News
State

Three Bank Officials Arrested For Misappropriation Of Old…

State

Train Services Affected After Girders Of ROB Collapses In…

State

152nd Old Town Ekamra Walks: Spreading Love For History,…

State

Nandankanan Celebrates 60th Foundation Day

“He was battling with depression for since his college days and was under treatment. He has even applied from voluntary retirement around six months ago but was yet to be granted the same. He was not able to sleep properly for past 15 days,” said his elder brother Bhimsen.

Police have started an investigation after registering a case of unnatural death. Police have also sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

You might also like
State

Three Bank Officials Arrested For Misappropriation Of Old Age Pension In Odisha

State

Train Services Affected After Girders Of ROB Collapses In Odisha

State

152nd Old Town Ekamra Walks: Spreading Love For History, Heritage And Culture

State

Nandankanan Celebrates 60th Foundation Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.