Central Excise Assistant Commissioner Found Hanging In Odisha Capital

Bhubaneswar: The body of Arjun Kumar Dhal, Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise, was today found hanging inside his house under mysterious circumstances at Baramunda Housing Board Colony here.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that Dhal committed suicide of depression. The body of Dhal hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet was first spotted by his daughter.

“He was battling with depression for since his college days and was under treatment. He has even applied from voluntary retirement around six months ago but was yet to be granted the same. He was not able to sleep properly for past 15 days,” said his elder brother Bhimsen.

Police have started an investigation after registering a case of unnatural death. Police have also sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.