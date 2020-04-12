Bhubaneswar: The case history of the latest four corona positive patients of odisha was released today. The Information and Public Relations Dept released the case history.

Two of the four cases are from Sundergarh, one from kendrapara and the other is from Bhubaneswar.

Yesterday reports had been released about these four cases. Accordingly the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha reaches to 54.

Yesterday 298 smaples had been sent for test. Out of them four reported positive.

So far 3551 samples of Odisha have been sent for test out of which 3497 tested negative.

Out of the whole cases 12 recovered and sent to their house. Odisha Govt has said that 35 cases are showing encouraging improvement in their health condition.

The two positive cases of Sundergarh are from the Arsiana colony in Bisra block of the district.

After the cases were found, the said area has been announced as containment zone and sealed.