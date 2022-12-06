Camp office started functioning at Puri railway station to look after developmental work

Puri: The camp office to look after the proposed Redevelopment Work of Puri Railway Station has been made operational recently in front of Puri Railway Station.

Puri Railway Station is being redeveloped to be a World-class infrastructure with passenger friendly amenities. The facelift of the station and Yatri niwas is being planned to be done by taking inspiration from Odisha’s temple architecture.

Various modern facilities being planned include:

New building, air concourse, renovation of platforms and platform shelters and circulating areas, food court zone and shopping areas with organic waste management. There will be provision of well-designed drains, signage and dividers. This will also have facilities of Liquid Waste Management and Solid Waste Management. The New Building will have high Standard Dormitories and Retiring Rooms apart from the beautified circulating area.

During the last visit of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Puri, he took stock of the various activities and discussed to ensure safe journey of common people. Later, General Manager of East Coast Railway, Roop Narayan Sunkar inspected the station site and had instructed the concerned officials to execute the project in an exemplary manner.

The project was sanctioned in 2021-22 at a cost of Rupees 161.5 Crores and was targeted to be completed within 30 months of the starting of work. The design of the station is being done by keeping the future inflow of passengers in mind. The air concourse is being designed to be a common place for all outgoing passengers and shall consist of various modern passenger facilities.

Facilities like Divyangjan friendly, Wall Paintings & Green spaces provision at various points, Enhanced CCTV surveillance, Prepaid Cab facility, Tourism Information & Booking Centre, Food Court Zone with Organic Waste Management & Shopping Areas at Station, Pharmacy & Medical facilities, Provision of Well Designed Drains, Signage and Dividers, Green Cover at Station, Liquid Waste Management, Solid Waste Management & Energy Waste Management, Dormitories and Retiring Rooms along with Waiting Chairs/ Benches at each Platform, Seating Benches in Concourse will be available in the redeveloped works.