Cabinet Reshuffle: Odisha’s Ashwini Vaishnav & Bishweswar Tudu Inducted in Modi’s new team

Odisha’s Ashwini Vaishnav & Bishweswar Tudu Inducted in Modi’s new team

Bhubaneswar: Two Members of Parliament from Odisha have been included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new team of Ministers. Rajya Sabha Member Ashwini Vaishnav and Mayurbhanj MP Bishweswar Tudu have got berths in the first Cabinet expansion of Modi 2.0 regime.

Both Tudu and Vaishnav had met the Prime Minister after getting a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) earlier today.

The PMO has released a list of as many as 43 people who would be taking oath this evening.

Also Read: 43 ministers to take oath as PM Modi restructures govt including 2 from Odisha

It is to be noted here that a meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at 11 am today to discuss about the expansion of the Ministers.

On the other hand, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi resigned as a Minister of State for MSME and Fisheries ahead of cabinet reshuffle.

