Businessman alleges 2-hours of third-degree torture by Police in Gopalpur

Berhampur: A businessman of Kandhamal district alleged third-degree torture by police at Gopalpur Police Station of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Sumant Sahu, the businessman of Raikia in Kandhamal district, alleged that he was beaten by the cops for about two hours.

Sumant had reportedly taken some money from a woman, named Smrutirekha Sahu, on interest. He had reportedly returned the money. However, she filed a police complaint against Sumant alleging that he had not returned the money.

Acting on her complaint, police went to Suman’t house in plain dress and took him to the police station, where he was thrashed by the cops. He was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as his health condition became critical after being beaten by the police. Later, he was admitted at the Kandhamal District Headquarters Hospital in Phulbani.

Sumant claimed that he paid the money with interest to Smrutirekha through PhonePe. However, the loan agreement remained with Smrutirekha. Based on the agreement, she allegedly demanded the total loan amount again.

Sumant and his wife Subhadra met Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Agrawal and sought justice. Soon, the Kandhamal Police registered a case against Gopalpur IIC Srikant Khamari and Smrutirekha.

