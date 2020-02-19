bhadrak bus accident

Bus With 50 Passengers On-board Overturns In Bhadrak, Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 59

Bhadrak: Bus overturns on National Highway No. 16. Fifty passengers on-board escape miraculously.

The accident has occurred near Neulia square, Bhandari Pokhari, Bhadrak.

The bus with more than 50 passengers was going from Balasore to Cuttack.

Related News

Huge Whale (Timi) Rescued from Gopalpur Beach, Odisha

2-Day Balangir Bandh, 3 Point Charter Of Demands Presented

Rs. 1.50 Lakh Cr Budget for 2020 Presented By Odisha Fin Min

Young girl raped & impregnated; 69-year-old quack…

The driver reportedly lost control over the wheels and the bus skid off the road plunging into a sand dune.

The passengers were lucky, no deaths have been reported. Only 5 passengers have been hurt.

The injured have been admitted to the nearby healthcare centre.

The Bhandari Pokhari police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

You might also like
State

Huge Whale (Timi) Rescued from Gopalpur Beach, Odisha

State

2-Day Balangir Bandh, 3 Point Charter Of Demands Presented

State

Rs. 1.50 Lakh Cr Budget for 2020 Presented By Odisha Fin Min

State

Young girl raped & impregnated; 69-year-old quack arrested in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.