Bus With 50 Passengers On-board Overturns In Bhadrak, Odisha

Bus With 50 Passengers On-board Overturns In Bhadrak, Odisha

Bhadrak: Bus overturns on National Highway No. 16. Fifty passengers on-board escape miraculously.

The accident has occurred near Neulia square, Bhandari Pokhari, Bhadrak.

The bus with more than 50 passengers was going from Balasore to Cuttack.

The driver reportedly lost control over the wheels and the bus skid off the road plunging into a sand dune.

The passengers were lucky, no deaths have been reported. Only 5 passengers have been hurt.

The injured have been admitted to the nearby healthcare centre.

The Bhandari Pokhari police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.