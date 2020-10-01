Bumper recruitment for 10th to graduates in Staff Selection Commission; Apply soon

A great opportunity has emerged for the youth preparing for government job. Bumper recruitment is going to be held on many posts in the Staff Selection Commission of Himachal Pradesh (HPSSB). These recruitments are happening in many other positions including Junior Office Assistant, Junior Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply through the official website of HPSSB.

The application process has started from September 28, 2020. Apart from this, direct link is also being given (bellow) to apply.

Important Dates:

Starting date for filling the application form: September 26, 2020

Last date for submission of applications: October 25, 2020

Post Details:

Many other positions including Junior Office Assistant, Junior Engineer, Clerk, Stenotypist

Number of posts: Total 1661 posts

Examination Fee:

While the unreserved candidates will have to pay Rs 360, the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Disabled candidates (for Himachal Pradesh native) will have to pay Rs 120. However, women candidates and PwDs of Himachal Pradesh will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Age Range:

The minimum age for candidates on these posts has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age 45 years. For detailed information related to this, click on the following notification link and read.

Educational Qualifications:

The minimum educational qualification for applying to these posts has been fixed as 10th pass and the maximum age is Bachelor’s degree. For detailed information related to this, click on the following notification link and read.

How to apply:

To appear in this exam, candidates have to visit the official website of HPSSB. Before applying, candidates must read the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in or further notification given in this news. Explain that applications will be made through online medium, applications made within the specified time will be valid.

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

Click here on the direct link to apply online.

Click here for official notifications.

Click here for the official website.