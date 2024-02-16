Boudh RTO Basanta Mohapatra possessed DA to the tune of 445 per cent, was earlier placed under suspension

Boudh: Boudh RTO Basanta Kumar Mohapatra, who was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar on charges of possession of disproportionate assets (DA), was found having possessing DA to the tune of 445 per cent.

As per the anti-corruption agency, the Boudh RTO possessed the assets which he could not account for satisfactorily. Sources said that he used to take bribe for issuing vehicle permits, driving license, vehicle fitness certificate. In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.02 dated 16.02.2024 was registered against him and his spouse & son U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of the RTO and his family members;

Corporate office space vide room No.307 at 3rd floor at Utkal Signature, Pahala, Bhubaneswar with area approx 3000 Sqft. Agreement amount is Rs.1 Crore.

One 3-BHK flat No.B/83, 8th floor, Utkal Royal Residency, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar with area 1900 Sqft. Agreement amount is Rs.1 Crore.

Commercial shopping outlets No.4 & 5 at Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, Gautam Nagar, Bhubaneswar with area approx 2500 Sqft. Agreement amount is Rs.2 Crore.

Advance Rs.1.35 Crore paid to the Realtor by Sri Mohapatra for purchase of 5-BHK flat vide flat No.2504, Block-4, Iconic Tower, Z-1 Estate, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar with area 1776 Sqft.

Advance Rs.98 lakhs paid to the Realtor by Sri Mohapatra to purchase a flat vide No.F-1002 in Ozone Elegant-WF-48 in Bengaluru city.

Advance Rs.31.5 lakhs paid to Sobha Construction, Bengaluru by Sri Mohapatra to purchase a flat in Bengaluru city.

Bank & Insurance deposits and investment in Bonds and Mutual Funds worth Rs.3,90,59,000/-.

Cash Rs.1,16,700.

Gold weighing 590 gms and silver 318 gms.

One 2 wheeler & household articles worth about Rs.9 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Basanta were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 445% in excess of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.

It is worthwhile to mention that in 2012 when Basanta Kumar Mohapatra was posted as Junior, MVI at Laxmidunguri Check Gate, Sambalpur, he was caught by Department Authorities with unaccounted cash of Rs 39,000. For this, he was placed under suspension and Department Proceeding vide No.7679 dated 28.5.2012 was initiated against him wherein he was awarded a major penalty leading to stoppage of increment.