Bhubaneswar Addl Chief Engineer house raid: Crypto Currency worth 1.75 Crores unearthed

Bhubaneswar: Investments in crypto currencies (virtual digital assets) worth over Rs. 1.75 crores were unearthed during the house search of the additional chief engineer, planning, monitoring, design and investigation, RW&S circle, Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

While the amount in crypto currency is likely to rise as many documents yet to be deciphered, 8 plots in prime area of Sambalpur town and other assets unearthed so far in the house search.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches have been launched on the properties of Nihar Ranjan Das, Additional Chief Engineer, Planning, Monitoring, Design & Investigation, RWS&S Circle, Bhubaneswar today at 6 places in Khurdha, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

During house searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets have been unearthed in the name of Nihar Ranjan Das;

1) Investment in Crypto Currency (Virtual Digital Assets) in excess of 1.75 Crores unearthed so far and the figure is likely to rise as documents are still being verified by the Financial Wing of Odisha Vigilance with the assistance of Crypto Experts.

2) One 3 BHK Flat No.-201 at Sri Ram Mansion, Kharavela Nagar, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar worth Rs.32.5 Lakhs.

3) Triple storeyed building at Modipoara, Sambalpur.

Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out detailed measurement of above flat/building and valuation may increase further.

4) 6 plots in prime area of Sambalpur town. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to over Rs.1.27 Crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard.

5) Bank & Insurance deposits worth about Rs.64.42 Lakhs.

6) Cash Rs.1,07,785/-.

7) Gold jewelry weighing approx 332 gms. worth over Rs.10 Lakhs.

8) 2 four wheelers (Honda WR-V car) worth Rs.39 Lakhs.

9) 2 two wheelers (Royal Enfield) worth Rs.3 Lakhs.

10) Household articles worth over Rs.15.55 Lakhs.

Das is being examined to ascertain source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

Enquiry is in progress.