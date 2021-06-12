Bhubaneswar: Special vaccination drive has been organised today for different groups like students and staffs of IIT, staffs of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), ZOMATO staff members and suppliers and hoteliers. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with Health and family welfare Department has been continuing for vaccinating different groups to check COVID infection in different surroundings. More than 1500 beneficiaries have received the jab.

In IRC village Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) vaccine administered to Home delivery food service staffs and IIT , Bhubaneswar staffs and students where all arrangements were done for hassle free vaccination. About 500 citizens of these groups have been benefited in the camp. Beneficiaries here have conveyed their satisfaction of receiving vaccine provided by the Govt.

A PHD student of IIT Bhubaneswar messages his remark as “I am Abhishek Pandey, a Prime Minister’s Research Fellow (PMRF) at IIT Bhubaneswar. Today, I got my first vaccination dose (COVAXIN) through IIT Bhubaneswar Vaccination drive. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been kind enough to allot the slots upto 500 COVAXIN for all of us 12.06.2021 (Saturday) starting from 10 AM to 6 PM. The venue of these slots was at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Nayapalli. It was arranged by the Govt. of Odisha free of cost. It was good for all of us to get vaccinated, arrangements were satisfactory. Everyone is happy after the vaccination. Overall I would say that the vaccination drive is a good step by IIT Bhubaneswar in collaboration with BMC”.

Importance of arranging such vaccination drive would benefit in two ways. One is mass action by getting jabs and second one is encouraging each member to fight against COVID-19 together; told Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bhunaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The drive will be continuing for different groups and acclimatising them with COVID appropriate behaviour, he added.

In OCAC and Seventh Battalion School vaccination drive benefited about 1000 citizens.

Oxygen concentrators have been distributed to needy beneficiaries with the help of RRT team today in SE and SW zone of BMC.

