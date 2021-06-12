Balasore: To everybody’s astonishment, a man from Odisha’s Balasore district experienced an unusual happening with him. When his family members tried, iron made household articles stuck to his body.

As per reports, Rajendra Mohapatra, an auto-rickshaw driver from Malyani village under Jamudihi panchayat in Nilagiri block of Balasore district experienced an unusual happening. His family members tried to stick spoons, keys, nails, toungecleaners etc. on his body and to everybody’s astonishment it stuck there. The incident was first witnessed yesterday at about 11 pm at his home.

Mohapatra had taken vaccine for Covid 19 on April 26. Though by now he should have taken the second dose, he is yet to do so. In the meanwhile, his family members are frightened to witness such an unusual happening. It has been said that his body developed a magnetic field inside for which the articles are getting glued.

Though it is yet to be confirmed by experts that whether actually any such thing happens or not, the locals are frightened.