Odisha: Spoons, nails stick to body of Balasore man, Magnetic field creation suspected: Watch

By WCE 5

Balasore: To everybody’s astonishment, a man from Odisha’s Balasore district experienced an unusual happening with him. When his family members tried, iron made household articles stuck to his body.

As per reports, Rajendra Mohapatra, an auto-rickshaw driver from Malyani village under Jamudihi panchayat in Nilagiri block of Balasore district experienced an unusual happening. His family members tried to stick spoons, keys, nails, toungecleaners etc. on his body and to everybody’s astonishment it stuck there. The incident was first witnessed yesterday at about 11 pm at his home.

Mohapatra had taken vaccine for Covid 19 on April 26. Though by now he should have taken the second dose, he is yet to do so. In the meanwhile, his family members are frightened to witness such an unusual happening. It has been said that his body developed a magnetic field inside for which the articles are getting glued.

Though it is yet to be confirmed by experts that whether actually any such thing happens or not, the locals are frightened.

Also read: Odisha: Youth bludgeoned to death with stone in Bhubaneswar
You might also like
State

Fertilizer laden truck turns turtle in Gajapati district of Odisha, 5 injured

State

Odisha: Youth bludgeoned to death with stone in Bhubaneswar

State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery: 7578 patients recover in last 24 hours, Tally reaches…

State

Bhubaneswar reports 439 new COVID positives, 881 recovery cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.