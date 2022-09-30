BMC Covid19 Update: 36 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 36 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 30, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,894. The recovered cases are 1,64,122. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 553. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 25.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on

30th September (till 9.00 am) pic.twitter.com/2GKM6B3Uvv — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Odisha has registered another 209 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 30. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha has reached to 13,23,646.

Odisha has reported 203 new covid-19 positive cases for September 29. The total Covid-19 cases included 20 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 119 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 84 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (46), Sundargarh (25), followed by Cuttack (19). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33576833.