BMC Covid19 Update: 10 new positive cases registered in Odisha’s capital

By Pratyay 0 0
Covid 19 update Bhubaneswar
Representational Image: IANS

Bhubaneswar: 10 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 2, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,969. The recovered cases are 1,64,224. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 526. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 19.

Odisha has registered another 171 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 5. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,24,570.

Odisha has reported new covid-19 positive cases for October 4. The total Covid-19 cases  included 9 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 40 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 28 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (14), Sundargarh (9), and Cuttack (6). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33621273.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar: Youth commits suicide after jumping on railway track: Details

State

Man dies & his son turns critical as miscreants attack them inside house in…

News

Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 171 patients recover today

State

Man detained in Puri after trying to climb up near Nilachakra of Srimandira

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.