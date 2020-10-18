Bhubaneswar: BJP national vice-president and former Kendrapara MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has come under huge criticism following his comparison of Odisha with Pakistan in a tweet.

Panda’s tweet came after a senior journalist with Odisha Television Ltd (OTV) Ramesh Rath was allegedly picked by Odisha Police from near his residence here on Thursday. OTV is run by Jagi Mangat Panda, wife of Baijayant Panda.

“Shameful how Maharashtra & Odisha police simply “pick up” & assault journalists & do custodial interrogation, without following the basic process of law, like in Pakistan. This is real fascism. Please speak up for Ramesh Rath of @otvnews & @pradip103 of @republic, ” Panda tweeted.

However, top leaders from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha hit out Panda for his controversial tweet.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik took to twitter and said, ” We all know the law. Freedom of expression comes with restrictions & certainly doesn’t cover fake news,tarnishing image of people & much less a tribal woman MP,in most reprehensible form,a fake sex video! All know consequences if this happened in Pakistan. Let’s not fool people!”

Another BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said, “Quite unfortunate that Shri. Jay Panda @PandaJay feels Odisha has become Pakistan, the same state that sent him to both houses of the Parliament. The same people of Kendrapara who ensured it. The same Tulasi Khetra. This is an insult to every Odia and to the Odia culture as well.”

Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty also slammed the saffron leader.

“The Nation wants to know Ex-MP @PandaJay, hw dare u compare Mahaprabhu Shree #Jagannath’s Own Motherland with #Pakistan ? Hw cud u b so ungrateful to God’s Own People (#ODIAS) who gave u n ur family the chance to represent #ODISHA for years together ?”, Mohanty tweeted.

BJD MLA and party organisation secretary Pranab Prakash Das said, “Nothing more shameful than comparing your own state with Pakistan. Colossal disrespect for the Odia culture and the people of Odisha. Hope better sense prevails and this of insult for the people of Kendrapara, the entire state stops here!”